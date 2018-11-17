Arsenal Head of Recruitment Sven Mislintat 'Identifies 5 Key January Transfer Targets'

Arsenal's Head of Recruitment Sven Mislintat has identified five players that the Gunners will look to sign in January, as they attempt to consolidate and add to their already impressive squad.

Mislintat joined the Gunners in November of 2017 from Borussia Dortmund with an excellent reputation for scouting talent, and has already overseen the purchases of Lucas Torreira and Bernd Leno - two players who look to be crucial to Arsenal's season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to The Sun, Mislintat has already identified the next five players that Arsenal should add to their squad, though there could be some serious competition for some of them.

Atletico Mineiro starlet Emerson is thought to be one of the five, and the Brazilian could be Arsenal's right back of the future. Although Hector Bellerin is currently number one choice, there have been doubts over the Spaniard's defensive ability.

Mislintat is also looking in Spain for reinforcements to Arsenal's squad, and appears to have chosen two youngsters in Mario Hermoso of Real Sociedad and Ousmane Dembele, who is reportedly unhappy at Barcelona.

Hermoso would solve the centre back problem that's plagued Arsenal for so many years, and Mislintat already has a working relationship with Dembele after their time at Dortmund together.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The injury to Danny Welbeck has increased Arsenal's need for another forward, and Mislintat has identified Lille star Nicolas Pepe. The French born Ivorian player has already stated that he doesn't see himself at Lille in the long term.

Mislintat's fifth target comes in the form of Lithuanian wonder kid Vilius Piliukaitis, who is currently on loan at Blackburn. The Championship club have the option to purchase the youngster at the end of the season, but will face stiff competition from the Gunners.

If Mislintat is to get his wish, Arsenal could be in for an expensive January.