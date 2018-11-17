Barcelona Make Ajax Pair Primary Targets for Summer 2019 as Plans to Regenerate Squad Commence

Barcelona are lining up summer moves for both Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt, as the Catalan club look to begin building for the future.

Both have been touted as future world beaters, but despite interest from a host of clubs in the two Dutchmen last summer, both remained at Ajax.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

De Jong is seen as the perfect ball playing midfielder to build Barcelona's future around and the club believe De Ligt's ability on the ball will make him the perfect replacement for Gerard Pique.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have made up their minds on the pair of them and will pursue both in the summer of 2019.

Ajax aren't expected to part with their prized assets easily, but it's understood that both have expressed that they wish to leave in search of more competitive football and the chance to play on a bigger stage.

Barca are especially keen on de Jong, having already made their feelings clear on the player last summer. It's understood that the board see him as the replacement for Sergio Busquets in the long term, but also admire the Dutchman's versatility - de Jong can play anywhere across the midfield and is comfortable in a deep or advanced position.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

The ambitious move to sign both De Jong and De Ligt will send a clear message across Europe about where Barcelona's focus is.

While the old guard will still play a key role in what the club does in coming years, the blend of youth and experience will mean the Catalans can stay competitive across multiple competitions.