Croatian Agent Claims Inter Are Still Looking to Sign Real Madrid Midfielder Luka Modrić

Croatian football agent Vincenzo Cavaliere believes that Serie A outfit Inter are still interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modrić, but fears the Spaniards won't allow the Croat to leave the Bernabéu.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was heavily linked with a move to the San Siro over the summer and had made contact with the Nerazzurri, but Los Merengues were unwilling to let the 33-year-old leave, given the departures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.





Los Blancos have struggled to adapt with the changes in personnel, and the sale of the Croatian play-maker would deal a massive blow to the Madridistas, according to Cavaliere, who insisted that the switch of Ronaldo to Turin has already had a detrimental impact on the side.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Cavaliere told RMC Sport via TuttoMercatoWeb: "I know that Inter is still interested in the player but I do not think that Real Madrid will let him go easily.





"The transfer of Ronaldo has made Real lose a lot and if it they were to let Modrić go as well, which is the engine of the team, they would be in even more trouble."

Modrić, who has provided two assists in 12 league appearances for Real Madrid this campaign, has a contract with the Spaniards until June 2020.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, when asked if his compatriot Mateo Kovačić would be able to succeed him should he leave, Cavaliere indicated that the on-loan Chelsea midfielder has the potential to fill his shoes, although admitting he would never be able to reach the same heights as Modrić.





"Mateo Kovačić as an heir? He is a very interesting and important player who is finding a lot of space in Chelsea. He's a different player and in my opinion he will never get to Modrić levels, but he could be a replacement for Modrić himself in Madrid."