Details Emerge About What Eric Abidal Told Ousmane Dembele in Recent Meeting About Future

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembélé was at the centre of talks between the club's hierarchy as they desperately look to resolve issues that the World Cup winner is having in Catalonia.

The Frenchman's problems have risen to the surface as he failed to inform the club he would miss training through illness, prompting Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde to leave Dembélé out of the squad which suffered a 4-3 loss to Real Betis.

Newly appointed technical secretary Éric Abidal recently took charge of a meeting with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, vice president Jordi Mestre and general manager Pep Segura where they discussed the out-of-favour Dembélé.

Mundo Deportivo report that it was during this meeting where Abidal warned Dembélé about a list of players who failed to live up to expectations due to their attitude, despite having the world at their feet in the early stages of their career.

It is added that in total their meeting lasted roughly one hour, and at no point during their talks did Barcelona ever express their desire to see Dembélé leave the club.

Premier League sides Arsenal and Liverpool have both been linked with moves for the former Borussia Dortmund winger, but so far there doesn't appear to be any concrete discussions happening between Barcelona and any interested clubs.

Dembélé struggled to keep his problems off the pitch in check during his brief time with Dortmund, where he eventually forced his way out after ostracising himself from the club's staff by boycotting training, eventually forcing the Black and Yellows to cash in.