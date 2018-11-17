Juventus & Man Utd Credited With Interest in James Rodriguez After Bayern Make Decision on Future

Italian champions Juventus and a host of Premier League clubs have been put on alert after it emerged that reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will not be pursuing a permanent deal for James Rodriguez.

The Colombian playmaker is currently in the second year of his loan deal at Bayern from Real Madrid, but has only featured in eight Bundesliga matches this season - offering a reasonable return of three goals and an assist in under 500 minutes of action.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Despite his considerable talent, according to Kicker (via the Mirror) Bayern Munich will not be looking to secure Rodriguez's talents on a permanent basis and if they do choose to activate his £38m release clause, they will look to move him on immediately for a profit.

It's understood that Rodriguez doesn't enjoy the best relationship with new Bayern boss Niko Kovac.

The news that Rodriguez will be on the market will alert clubs who have been linked to the Colombian previously, such as Juventus, Manchester United and Liverpool. The front page of Saturday's Corriere dello Sport suggests that the Italian champions could make their move for Rodriguez in June.





Though it's unclear whether James would fit into Liverpool's current system or if Juventus can compete financially after the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, he appears to be the perfect Manchester United player.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The Colombian has the ability to play in Mourinho's 4-3-3 or 4-3-2-1 system, and he may help to solve some of the problems United have been suffering from in the attacking department.

The only question mark would be over his current fitness - Rodriguez recently picked up a knee injury that will sideline him for the remainder of the calendar year, this will all but rule out a possible January move.