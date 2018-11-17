Kepa Set to Become Spain's Number One Goalkeeper as Luis Enrique Prepares to Axe David de Gea

Spanish national team manager Luis Enrique is set to drop usual first-choice keeper David de Gea after losing patience with the Manchester United stopper's form.

The 28-year-old has kept just three clean sheets in all competitions this season for United and produced a handful of errors in Spain's 3-2 UEFA Nations League defeat to Croatia, casting doubt over their hopes of qualification for the finals of the competition.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

De Gea elected to stay on his line instead of running out to smother the ball before Andrej Kramarić's opener, before a late blunder presented Tin Jedvaj with the opportunity he needed to win the game in injury-time.

The Manchester United 'keeper was Spain's number one at the World Cup, where he also made mistakes - most notably in their opening encounter against Portugal, in which he parried a Cristiano Ronaldo strike into the net. During the tournament, he managed to save just one of the eleven strikes he faced.

As a result of his continued poor form, Spanish publication AS suggest that Chelsea number one Kepa Arrizabalaga will receive the nod from Enrique ahead of their friendly against Bosnia.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The former Athletic Bilbao keeper has kept nine clean sheets in 16 appearances for the Blues, including six in 12 league appearances and three in four Europa League games.

Arrizabalaga has conceded just eight times in the league, in comparison to the 21 goals conceded by De Gea and will be an able replacement should Enrique decide to relieve De Gea of his starting duties.