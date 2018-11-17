Liverpool Keeping Tabs on Real Sociedad Defender Diego Llorente Ahead of Potential January Swoop

Liverpool are scouting Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente ahead of making a potential bid in January.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is keen on adding further depth to his squad during the upcoming transfer window, and Llorente has emerged as one of the star performers in La Liga since moving to Real Sociedad on a five-year deal last summer.

Llorente came up through the youth ranks at Real Madrid, briefly breaking into the first team setup at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2013. However, after making just two further appearances in two seasons, he was sent out on loan to Rayo Vallecano and Malaga, where he gained valuable first team experience.

His exposure to additional game time led to an international call up in 2016, and a permanent move away from Los Blancos - with Real Sociedad opting to snap him up on a five-year contract. Since arriving at Txuri-urdinak, Llorente has appeared 31 times in La Liga and has scored three times.

It now appears that his performances have caught the attention of Klopp, who despite seeing results improve in the Premier League this season, is continuously looking for players to strengthen his Liverpool squad.

Local radio station Cadena SUR claim that scouts were sent to watch Llorente during Spain's UEFA Nations League clash against Croatia, though unfortunately for them, Llorente turned out to be an unused substitute in Spain's 3-2 defeat. That might do little to deter Liverpool though, given his potential availability for a fee around the €30m mark.

