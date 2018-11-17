Mauricio Pochettino Dealt Potential Blow as Spurs Defender Picks Up Injury on International Duty

Tottenham Hotspur could be dealt another defensive blow with Juan Foyth reportedly suffering a facial injury while on international duty with Argentina.

The 20-year-old has been a regular fixture in Mauricio Pochettino's side in the absence of Belgium international Jan Vertonghen, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury. Foyth made his first Premier League start for Spurs in a 3-2 win against Wolves and has since scored his first goal for the club in their most recent game at Crystal Palace.

He appears to have picked up a knock with the national side however, with Argentine media outlet TYC Sports reporting that Foyth picked up the injury in training.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Foyth did, however, feature for La Albiceleste in their Friendly match against Mexico on Friday, which they won 2-0, courtesy of goals from former Everton defender Ramiro Funes Mori and a late own goal by Isaác Brizuela.





The youngster, who wore a patch just below his right eye, received the Man of the Match award following the clash in South America, continuing his positive run of form and giving Tottenham hope that he will return to the club fit and ready for their next match.





Spurs face Chelsea in a much anticipated London derby when the Premier League returns on Saturday and the former Estudiantes player will be hoping to continue making a good impression, in what could be his first big match in a Lilywhites shirt.

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

Before he returns though, Foyth could be joined once more by club teammates Paulo Gazzaniga and Erik Lamela - who came off the bench to feature in the match on Friday - as Argentina face Mexico for a second time on Wednesday.