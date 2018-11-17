Napoli Star ​Elseid Hysaj's Agent Hints at Potential €60m Move to Chelsea

Elseid Hysaj's agent has dropped a cryptic hint that his client could yet be on his way to Chelsea - just a couple of months after the west London club failed in their attempts to lure the Albanian to Stamford Bridge.

Despite making 11 appearances for Napoli in Serie A this season, manager Carlo Ancelotti has frequently opted to utilise Kevin Malcuit in the right back position, prompting some to question whether Hysaj's long term future is in Naples.

The right back has already played under Maurizio Sarri at both Empoli and Napoli, and the two have a positive working relationship.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Speaking to Radio CRC as quoted by The Sun, Hysaj's agent, Mario Giuffredi, hinted at a possible move for his client, and spoke of a potential asking price.

He said: “Chelsea in for Hysaj? If you see Napoli are playing Malcuit and looking at other players, clearly it means that there are also enquiries, those who say otherwise are misinformed.

"Hysaj is a player who can do well in English football, given he’s very physical and being watched by big clubs. Is he worth €50m? He’s worth €60m for me.”

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

The quotes from Giuffredi will put Chelsea boss Sarri on high alert as the club look to get ahead of a possible UEFA-imposed transfer ban, it's understood that the Blues made a move for the right back in the summer, but their attempts were thwarted when the Italians refused to let both the Albanian and Jorginho follow Sarri to London.

It's unclear what a possible move for Hysaj would do to a relatively settled Chelsea back line, but if a move does go through for such a large fee, it could oust Cesar Azpilicueta or Antonio Rudiger from the starting eleven.