Newcastle Dealt Major Blow as Paul Dummett Sustains Injury While on International Duty

Newcastle United have been dealt a major blow ahead of their Premier League game against Burnley after Paul Dummett picked up an injury while on international duty for Wales.

The 27-year-old had to be replaced by Chris Gunter in the 38th minute of Wales' 2-1 defeat to Denmark in the UEFA Nations League and Newcastle now have an anxious wait before finding out the full extent of the full-back's injury.

Dummett was earning his fourth cap for Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium, although Ryan Giggs admitted after the game that players who are currently carrying an injury will not be risked against Albania.

"We had a couple of injuries. You would have thought they won't make it for Tuesday," Giggs said, as quoted by The Chronicle

"We will have to see how the lads are in the next couple of days. If they are injured they won't be travelling. Chris Gunter will start the game on Tuesday."

Dummett's absence could leave Rafael Benitez with a predicament at left-back, though th Spaniard does have a couple of options - in the form of Kenedy and Javier Manquillo, who have both filled in at times already this season.

38' | 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 0-0 🇩🇰 #WALDEN



SUB! Paul Dummett is down injured and Chris Gunter is his replacement. An historic moment this... #NationsLeague — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) November 16, 2018

Another alternative for Benitez could be to use Achraf Lazaar, who has recently returned to first team training. He has struggled to make an impression since moving to St James' Park though, and he is unlikely to be called upon even if he regains full fitness.

After a difficult start to the season, the Magpies have picked up seven points from their last three Premier League games, including back-to-back wins, which has seen them rise up to 14th in the table.