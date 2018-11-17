Spain vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Cesar Azpilicueta, with the Chelsea defender looking to stake his claim for a regular place in the starting line-up.

Luis Enrique looks set to hand Kepa a start in goal, given David de Gea's recent poor performances, with Alvaro Morata and Marco Asensio, who both came off the bench last time out to impress against Croatia, likely to start as well.

Pedro Fornals and Dani Ceballos could be handed starting berths in midfield, as Enrique looks to rotate his squad.

Bosnia look set to rest marksman Edin Dzeko, whilst Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic could also drop out having been replaced in Thursday’s 0-0 draw at Austria.

Predicted Lineups





Spain Kepa; Roberto, Azpilicueta, Martinez, Gaya; Fornals, Busquets, Ceballos; Rodrigo, Asensio, Morata. Bosnia Sehic; Vranjes, Sunjic, Bicakcic, Civic; Krunic, Saric, Besic; Visca, Kodro, Duljevic.

Head to Head





These two sides have met seven times throughout the course of time, with Spain currently undefeated against their opponents (with 5 wins and 2 draws).

Their last meeting came in May 2016 in a friendly - where Chelsea winger Pedro and former Manchester City forward Nolito (2) set the Spaniards on their way to a routine 3-1 victory.

The result would ultimately count for very little in terms of Spain's preparations for Euro 2016, as they crashed out in the round of 16 to Italy.

Recent Form





After defeat to England in UEFA Nations League last month, Enrique’s side have looked out of sorts.

Defeat to Croatia has dented their hopes of qualification for the semi-finals, and they will now rely on results to go their way if they are to progress further in the competition.

Bosnia, meanwhile, are enjoying an upturn in form having missed out on last summer’s World Cup finals, and are unbeaten in nine games.

During that time, Robert Prosinecki’s side have kept four consecutive clean sheets and will hope those defensive foundations will nullify the attacking threat posed by Spain.

Here’s how each team has fared in their last five fixtures:

Spain Bosnia Croatia 3-2 Spain (15/11) Austria 0-0 Bosnia (15/11) Spain 2-3 England (15/10) Bosnia 2-0 Northern Ireland (15/10) Wales 1-4 Spain (11/10) Turkey 0-0 Bosnia (11/10) Spain 6-0 Croatia (11/09) Bosnia 1-0 Austria (11/09) England 1-2 Spain (08/09) Northern Ireland 1-2 Bosnia (08/09)

Prediction





Luis Enrique will looking for an immediate reaction as they look to bounce back to winning ways, and Spain come into the game as favourites because of this.

Chelsea’s Morata will look to build on his recent goalscoring form for Chelsea (scoring three in three games) - though the former Real Madrid man hasn’t found the net in his last three international appearances.

It could be a difficult night for Bosnia though, with Dzeko and Pjanic expected to miss out, and they are likely to find themselves on the back foot for the majority of the game. It should be a comfortable home win.

Prediction: Spain 3-1 Bosnia