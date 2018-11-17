Wolves Prepare January Move for Liverpool Striker in Bid to Solve Attacking Issues

November 17, 2018

Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to make a move for out of favour Liverpool striker Divock Origi during the January transfer window.

The Belgium international has only ever made 78 appearances for the club since joining from French outfit LOSC Lille in 2014, where Origi has scored 21 goals and claimed seven assists.

Following his £11m switch, Origi has had two loan spells away from Anfield. Firstly he was sent back to Lille, before being shipped out to German side VfL Wolfsburg last season.

Now, it appears Origi could permanently leave the club and the Mirror claim newly promoted Wolves are most interested in signing the Belgian forward when the transfer window reopens in January.

It is claimed that Wolves are lining up a £20m bid for the 23-year-old striker, as they look to bring regular goals to a side who already has the best defensive record in the Premier League outside of the top four.

So far, Mexico international Raúl Jiménez hasn't been firing on all cylinders although fans have been impressed by the forward's overall ability. Meanwhile, summer signing Léo Bonatini - who spent last season on loan at Molineux - hasn't scored in the Premier League.

Liverpool are currently torn over who they should allow to leave during the January transfer window. The club are very eager for youngster Dominic Solanke to gain some experience on loan, but it seems impossible that he will be able to follow Origi out the exit door in January.

