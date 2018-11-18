Germany vs Netherlands Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Germany play host to neighbouring Netherlands in Monday night's UEFA Nations League clash at the Veltins-Arena.

Germany are currently bottom of Nations League Group A1, collecting just a single point in the inaugural campaign so far and know that even a win against the Netherlands wont save them from relegation.

However, after recording a comfortable 3-0 win over World Cup 2018 hosts Russia, there is pride at stake for Joachim Löw's side.

On the other hand, the Netherlands have surpassed expectation thus far, beating Germany in their previous encounter 3-0, before dismantling world champions France 2-0 on Friday, condemning the Germans to relegation. Ronald Koeman knows a win against Germany will see his side top Group A1.

Here's everything you need to know about this one between the two great rivals.

Team News





Germany are boosted by the return of Mats Hummels, Toni Kroos and Marco Reus, who are all expected to return to the side after missing the friendly victory over Russia.

Germany started fast on Thursday, racing into a 3-0 lead after adopting a 3-4-3 formation, with the like of Leroy Sane and Serge Gnabry expected to keep their starting berths.

💬 Oliver #Bierhoff on #GERNED: "Our approach for Monday's game doesn't change one bit. It's a battle for pride and we want to end 2018 on a positive note."#DieMannschaft pic.twitter.com/k0J5SNHr8v — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 17, 2018

Netherlands put in a excellent display on Friday night, dismantling World champions France 2-0, with Hugo Lloris saving the French from a much more embarrassing night and Koeman is unlikely to make too many changes to a winning side, with no new injury problems.

Germany are likely to be familiar with the Dutch lineup as it is expected to be the same who recorded a memorable 3-0 win over the Germans last month, with Georginio Wijnaldum given a free role in midfield.

Predicted Lineups

Germany Neuer; Ginter, Süle, Rüdiger; Kimmich, Kroos, Havertz, Schulz; Reus, Gnabry, Sane Netherlands Cillessen; Dumfries, de Ligt, Van Dijk, Blind; Wijnaldum, F. de Jong, de Roon; Bergwijn, Depay, Babel

Head-to-Head Record





Beginning in earnest in 1974 when the Dutch lost the FIFA World Cup final to West Germany, these two nations have built up one of the best known and fiercest rivalries in international football.

VI-Images/GettyImages

The two nations have faced each other on 41 occasions, with the first fixture coming back on the 24 April 1910, which the Dutch won 4-2.

In a competitive sense, they have faced one another 11 times, with again the Dutch winning the most recent fixture 3-0 in October's Nations League clash.

In the 41 fixtures between the two nations, the record stands at 15 wins for Germany, 15 draws, and 11 Netherlands victories.

Recent Form

After the disappointment of this summer's World Cup, Germany had been looking to redeem themselves in the Nations League. However, after the Dutch victory over France, Joachim Löw's side are unable to prevent relegation from Group A.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

However, the Netherlands have seen a sudden resurgence.

After failing to qualify for the World Cup, the performances of Oranje in the Nations League have surprised many, with Koeman's side on course to take top spot in Group A1.

The Dutch side know after beating France 2-0 on Friday night a victory over Germany will see them through to the finals.

Here's how each side has performed in their last five fixtures:

Germany Holland Germany 3-0 Russia 15/11 Holland 2-0 France 16/11 France 2-1 Germany 16/10 Belgium 1-1 Holland 16/10 Germany 0-3 Holland 13/10 Holland 3-0 Germany 13/10 Germany 2-1 Peru 09/09 France 2-1 Holland 09/09 Germany 0-0 France 06/09 Holland 2-1 Peru 06/09

Prediction





Monday night's clash will be a closely contested battle between these neighbouring nations.

It may sound cliched but Germany will feel that they have a point to prove after failing to reach expectations so far, and know that victory will at least stop their rivals from reaching the final four of the first ever Nations League campaign.

However, the Netherlands are experiencing their best form since 2014, with standout performances from resurgent stars like Memphis Depay and Wijnaldum, young talents Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt and dominant captain Virgil van Dijk.

Against expectations, Koeman's side now have one eye on writing their names into the history books as the first team to lift the Nations League trophy.





With the Germans at their lowest ebb, the visitors could just sneak this one to make it into the final four, but don't expect it be easy.





Prediction: Germany 1-2 Netherlands