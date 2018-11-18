Jurgen Klopp Identifies Hoffenheim Star as Key Target for Liverpool in January Transfer Window

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made Hoffenheim midfielder Kerem Demirbay his primary target for the upcoming January transfer window.

Demirbay spent a large part of the early stages of his career with Borussia Dortmund under the tutelage of Klopp, so the pair already have an existing relationship. However, the German international never made an appearance for Dortmund before leaving in 2013, and has since developed into a powerful midfielder who has made two appearances for the German national team.

News of Klopp's interest in Demirbay comes from The Daily Express, who state that Liverpool will pursue a move for the central midfielder once the transfer window reopens in January.

Demirbay joined Hoffenheim in 2016 for just over £1m, and he has since made 66 appearances for Die Kraichgauer. He has featured for his club in various midfield positions, and is said to be comfortable as a defensive midfielder as well as a creative playmaker.

Regarding Demirbay



-played for Klopp’s 2nd BVB team

-rep by 11 arena Sports who rep Sadio/Naby

-have good relationship with Hoffenheim (Firmino purchase)

-release clause £28M

-ruptured anterior ligament and partially torn the syndesmosis ligament in right ankle last season pic.twitter.com/J65pP5SAvO — LFC Scout Watch (@Mobyhaque1) October 23, 2018

He is also managed by the same company as current Liverpool stars Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, meaning that any deal for Demirbay would likely be relatively simple to conclude, once a fee has been agreed.

Liverpool currently boast an unbeaten record in the Premier League this season, and they sit just two points behind leaders Manchester City. However, one player who has not featured heavily this season is Fabinho, who has struggled to make a significant impact since joining from Monaco.

The defensive-minded midfielder has been linked with an exit from the club after failing to impress, with the likes of Juventus and AC Milan said to be interested in signing Fabinho. Klopp could be lining up Demirbay as a replacement for the Brazilian, as he is already aware of what Demirbay could bring to his team.