Man Utd Line Up Everton Ace Jordan Pickford as David De Gea Keeps Red Devils in Contract Limbo

Manchester United are believed to have identified Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as their top candidate to replace David de Gea at the club, should the Spain stopper decide not to extend his contract beyond 2020.

Pickford has blossomed into a top quality keeper in recent years, and earned himself a move to the Toffees in 2017 after starring for his boyhood club, Sunderland. Following a terrific 2018 World Cup campaign with England, the 24-year-old enhanced his reputation significantly, and could look for a big move in the summer to challenge for silverware next season.

It may be a friendly, but Jordan Pickford has still done his homework 👀 pic.twitter.com/ONPQpr8gIm — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) November 15, 2018

According to the Mirror, United are becoming increasingly concerned over de Gea's lack of desire to commit his future to the club, and could see the player leave for nothing at the end of next season if a deal can't be struck. With de Gea in limbo, the Red Devils are believed to have already began work finding a successor, and Pickford could be an ideal replacement.

In previous seasons, the transfer talk around David de Gea has linked him to Real Madrid. However, after spending big on Belgian beanpole Thibaut Courtois in the last transfer window, Los Blancos are unlikely to sign a new goalkeeper in the near future. Juventus have recently been linked with de Gea, as they hunt for a successor to club legend Gianluigi Buffon.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It is claimed that United would offer around £60m for the England number one, which could be enough to convince the Toffees to sell. Pickford only signed a new deal with the Merseyside club last summer, but a big money move to United could prove tempting. The super stopper has kept three clean sheets in his last five appearances for club and country.

Meanwhile, United could be set to capitalise on Toby Alderweireld's uncertain future at Tottenham Hotspur, and sign the defender on a cut price deal in January. The Belgium international's current contract includes a release clause of £25.4m that activates next summer, and Spurs could look to sell him in January for a more appropriate fee.