Manchester United Enter Race for West Ham Starlet Declan Rice Amid Contract Standoff

West Ham contract rebel Declan Rice is attracting interest from Manchester United, with José Mourinho rumoured to be an admirer of the versatile midfielder.

Having recently rejected the Hammers' £20,000-a-week contract offer, 19-year-old Rice is now on the radar of England's top clubs, with United's cross town rivals Manchester City among his other suitors.

The London-born teenager has been a mainstay in the West Ham team since his breakthrough last season and has made nine Premier League appearances in 2018/19.

The Daily Star now report that United have 'officially declared' their interest, with Mourinho keen to improve his defensive options.

Rice is a versatile player and has proven his ability to play either in midfield or in the heart of defence for West Ham - both of which are problem positions for Manchester United.

However, the youngster has attracted interest from multiple clubs across the world, with Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all also reportedly interested in Rice.

While he is yet to agree new terms on his current deal, which expires in 2012, Rice has insisted publicly that he 'wants to sign' a new deal with the east London club.

“I want to sign for West Ham and I think it is going to happen,” Rice said. “Playing every week is what is best for me at the moment and hopefully the contract can come soon.”





In response to the competition for Rice's signature, the Star's report also claims Mourinho has been eyeing up moves for Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld, as well as Monaco's young Belgian star Youri Tielemans.