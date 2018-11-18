PSG Interested in Making Shock Move for Eric Bailly as Man Utd Prepare to Sanction Cut-Price Deal

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are interested in making a move for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly in January, with the Ivorian growing increasingly frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities.
The 24-year-old started in both of United's opening two Premier League games of the season, but since then has made appeared just three times - once as a starter and twice coming on from the substitute's bench.
With Jose Mourinho potentially looking to bolster his backline further in January with new additions, many believe that Bailly's time at Old Trafford is coming to a close having fallen down the centre backs pecking order at United.
Bailly's career may well receive a lifeline away from the Premier League however, with the Daily Mail reporting that PSG are set to up their interest in the defender ahead of a potential cut-price January move.
The Parisians have an abundance of defensive talent at their disposal, with Thiago Silva, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos just a few of the options that manager Thomas Tuchel has to choose from - meaning Bailly would be a far from a certain starter were he to move to the French capital.
The Ivorian moved to Old Trafford in 2016 from La Liga side Villarreal for a fee of around £30m, and made an instant impact as he was named man of the match on his United debut.
He was also a part of the side that won both the EFL Cup and most notably the Europa League in 2017 after beating Ajax 2-0 in the final. Injuries have taken their toll on Bailly's United career though, and it looks as though his days at Old Trafford could be numbered.