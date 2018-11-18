PSG Interested in Making Shock Move for Eric Bailly as Man Utd Prepare to Sanction Cut-Price Deal

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are interested in making a move for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly in January, with the Ivorian growing increasingly frustrated at his lack of first-team opportunities.

The 24-year-old started in both of United's opening two Premier League games of the season, but since then has made appeared just three times - once as a starter and twice coming on from the substitute's bench.



Michael Regan/GettyImages

With Jose Mourinho potentially looking to bolster his backline further in January with new additions, many believe that Bailly's time at Old Trafford is coming to a close having fallen down the centre backs pecking order at United .

Bailly's career may well receive a lifeline away from the Premier League however, with the Daily Mail reporting that PSG are set to up their interest in the defender ahead of a potential cut-price January move.

The Parisians have an abundance of defensive talent at their disposal, with Thiago Silva, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe and Marquinhos just a few of the options that manager Thomas Tuchel has to choose from - meaning Bailly would be a far from a certain starter were he to move to the French capital.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Ivorian moved to Old Trafford in 2016 from La Liga side Villarreal for a fee of around £30m, and made an instant impact as he was named man of the match on his United debut.





He was also a part of the side that won both the EFL Cup and most notably the Europa League in 2017 after beating Ajax 2-0 in the final. Injuries have taken their toll on Bailly's United career though, and it looks as though his days at Old Trafford could be numbered.

