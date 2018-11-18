Report Details Mike Ashley's January Plans After Failing to Find Buyer for Newcastle United

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is believed to have committed to plans for the club to make new signings in the upcoming January transfer window, after failing to find a suitable buyer for the club.

The controversial owner has become increasingly unpopular with the club's fans in recent seasons, having failed to provide the funds necessary to compete with their big-spending Premier League rivals. Despite improved form in recent weeks, the Magpies still find themselves just one point off the relegation zone having claimed nine points from 12 games.

According to the Chronicle, Ashley has upped his efforts to find a buyer for the club, but hasn't received any offers that meet his valuation of the business - which is thought to be £300m. In order to keep the Magpies safe from relegation, Ashley finally looks prepared to delve into his pocket and provide manager Rafael Benítez with a transfer war chest.

The report doesn't speculate as to how much money Ashley has set aside for new players, and Magpies fans may well fear more empty promises from the Sports Direct owner. The January transfer window is traditionally a more difficult time to sign quality players than the summer, and some may question Ashley's decision to invest now rather than before the season began.

Arguably, the team is in need of strengthening in all areas of the pitch, but there are some standout areas where more quality is desperately needed. A proven goalscorer is likely to be top of the wish list, and Benítez will need to hunt far and wide to find the right man for a reasonable price. Additionally, a new right-back and right winger would be welcome additions.

In other news, Genoa youngster Krzysztof Piątek has emerged as a potential target for the January transfer window, after catching the eye with a series of fine performance in Serie A. The striker has powered his way to nine goals in 13 league matches so far this season, and looks to have the natural instinct in front of goal that the Magpies have been missing.