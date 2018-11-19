Andy Robertson Reveals He Considered Joining Stoke City Before Anfield Move

Liverpool star Andy Robertson has admitted that he was 'thinking about' a potential transfer to Stoke City before the Merseyside club came calling.

The flying full-back had one year remaining on his contract when he was relegated with Hull City in 2017 - with plenty of suitors lining up to capture the defender for a cut-price fee.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Robertson had been a shining light in a dismal campaign for the Tigers who were managed by Steve Bruce, Mike Phelan and Marco Silva all during one season. And despite the interest from the Potters, Liverpool came calling at the eleventh hour and swooped to capture the full-back for £8m.





It's turned out to be the best thing to have happened to the Scot.

Speaking to Open Goal, via Inside Futbol, Robertson said: "Stoke were quite interested in me. Mark Hughes liked me and I think there was a wee bit of chat with them. So I was thinking they were a really good option; I think they finished top ten that season and I was trying to get my head on a move to Stoke."

Despite Robertson having a stellar campaign for relegated Hull, he still expressed concerns about his first-team opportunities amid the current form Stoke left-back Erik Pieters was displaying.

"I was thinking they were really keen and at that point Mark Hughes' side was playing good football and they had Erik Pieters; I wasn't sure if I was going in as backup to him as he was flying that season", Robertson added.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Since his move to Merseyside, he has proved a revelation and a bargain in the current climate.

Robertson has gone on to become a key performer for Jurgen Klopp - starting the Champions League Final against Real Madrid in May - as well as being named captain of his national team.