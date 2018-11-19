Arsenal Ace Mesut Özil Pays Tribute to Fans & Reveals Favourite Moment in Gunners Shirt

Arsenal ace Mesut Özil has paid tribute to the support he's received from Gunners fans during his time at the club, and revealed his first FA Cup win as his favourite moment with the team.

After months of speculation regarding his future, the mercurial playmaker committed his future to the club last February, signing a contract extension which extended his deal until 2021. After a poor start to the season, Özil has impressed in recent weeks with a more energetic style of play, and has scored four goals and made one assist since September.

In an interview with Arsenal's official website, the 30-year-old paid tribute to the support of the club's fans during his time in north London.

He said: "In the game you don't really realise (what the fans are singing) so much because you're concentrating and want to give everything on the pitch."





"But I had friends and family sending me videos on the underground before the game against Stoke where they were singing this song. It was crazy to hear and I was really, really happy because it was the first time the fans had a song for me. Thank you for that and I really appreciate it. It's crazy. I can just say: 'Thank you guys and thank you for supporting me'."

Özil went on to reveal his favourite moment in an Arsenal shirt, claiming: "The feeling (upon joining the club) was amazing, even the first game at the Emirates was so special for me. All the fans supported me until now and I'm really grateful and appreciative of that. (When Arsenal won the FA Cup) I heard the club hadn't won it for many years, so it was very special."

"It was our first title. It was important to continue this work and as a player you work for titles. "If you win at the end of the season, you're happy because you've really worked for that and you want to reach your goals. At the end of the day we were happy with the team. It was special, not just for us, but for the fans. We keep trying to win trophies to make us and the fans happy."

