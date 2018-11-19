Arsene Wenger 'Advises' PSG to Move for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey as Midfielder's Contract Nears Expiry

PSG have been linked with a move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, after reports in France claim that Arsene Wenger has advised the French champions to sign the midfielder on a free in the summer.

Wenger signed Ramsey from Cardiff City in 2008 during his time as Arsenal manager, and oversaw his development as he grew into one of the Gunners' key players in over 300 appearances during his time in charge.

At the end of last season, however, Wenger's legendary 22-year Arsenal career came to an end, and according to Paris United, he has been putting his newly-found free time to use by advising PSG boss Thomas Tuchel on a number of matters.

Linked with a return to football as PSG's sporting director, the French outlet report that Ramsey has been one of many topics of conversation between the pair, with Wenger highly recommending the Wales international, who is likely to be available for free in the summer after reports of a deadlock in contract talks with Arsenal.

Tuchel, it's thought, holds reservations over the midfielder's injury record, but is keeping his options open as he seeks a new midfielder to fill the gap left by Giovani Lo Celso and the retired Thiago Motta.

The 27-year-old missed nine games with a hamstring injury last Christmas, and was again sidelined towards the end of last season with a minor groin injury, but since then has had a clean slate, appearing in all of Arsenal's domestic matches so far.

Delighted to win Carling Goal of the Month for October for our team effort v Fulham last month 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/fEhdacXBuy — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) November 9, 2018

Despite being fit, however, he hasn't started a Premier League match since the 2-0 win over Watford in late September, only further fuelling rumours linking him with a summer exit, as Bayern Munich and AC Milan have been touted along with PSG as potential destinations.