Carlton Cole Thinks Former Arsenal Star Will Be a 'Great Addition' to West Ham United's Team

Carlton Cole has given the thumbs up to West Ham United's potential signing of Samir Nasri, insisting his former club would be signing a classy player.

Nasri is currently serving a 12-month ban from football following a doping violation and has been training with the Hammers in a bid to earn a contract once he has served his time away from the game. The club itself is reportedly interested in the former Arsenal midfielder and Cole has supported the idea of a January transfer to the London Stadium.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

"I think the manager has a good relationship with him," Cole told Sky Sports, as quoted via their live transfer blog on Monday.

"We know his class, he’s a classy player.

"He will bring something different to the squad and he has that experience too.

"It will be a great addition to the squad but it depends what the manager wants and what the owners want."

Of course West Ham are going to sign Samir Nasri and pay him £80,000 p/w. That is peak West Ham. — Mat Davies (@matgower) November 12, 2018

Nasri's experience in the Premier League includes winning the competition twice under Roberto Mancini and current West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini respectively.

The 31 year-old played for Turkish club Antalyaspor after spending a season on loan at Spanish La Liga outfit Sevilla, scoring two league goals for each side.

His potential return to England's top flight may not be welcomed by all concerned with the Hammers but fans will be hoping that former striker Cole's take on Nasri is accurate, as they look to challenge for a place in mid-table.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

West Ham's return to league action sees them welcome Nasri's former club Manchester City on Saturday.