Crystal Palace Linked With Move for Croatian Goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic in January

Croatian goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic is reportedly on the radar of Crystal Palace, as they step up their search for a new goalkeeper with the January transfer window in sight.

The 28-year-old stopper was in action for his national side in their dramatic 2-1 defeat at Wembley to England in the UEFA Nations League over the weekend, where he made a string of impressive stops.

He is currently under contract with Belgian side Gent until 2021, but a report from CalcioMercato has suggested the 28-year-old could be nearing a Premier League switch, with his performances in goal for Croatia attracting the attention of many English clubs.

Aside from the Eagles' interest, Watford are rumoured to be considering a move and Kalinic nearly completed a switch to Championship side Aston Villa back in 2016, but was denied a work permit.

Palace did buy themselves a keeper in the summer, with Vicente Guaita arriving from Getafe, but he has failed to impress, and is unable to wrestle the number 1 spot from Wayne Hennessey.

Roy Hodgson's side could be forgiven for looking for a new goalkeeper as they remain in Premier League relegation trouble. The Eagles are currently 16th and are winless in the league since September, when they beat Huddersfield 1-0.

Lovre Kalinić: "Apart from the first match against Spain, we looked very good in all our other matches. We had our chance at Wembley and it is a pity we didn't take it, especially after conceding two goals from set-pieces."

The Eagle's fixtures do not ease up after the international break however, as their next game is a tough trip to Old Trafford to take on Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

After the tricky trip to Manchester, the Eagles have a crucial game against Burnley at home, and then away against arch-rivals Brighton.