Crystal Palace Linked With Move for Croatian Goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic in January

By 90Min
November 19, 2018

Croatian goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic is reportedly on the radar of Crystal Palace, as they step up their search for a new goalkeeper with the January transfer window in sight.

The 28-year-old stopper was in action for his national side in their dramatic 2-1 defeat at Wembley to England in the UEFA Nations League over the weekend, where he made a string of impressive stops. 

FBL-EUR-NATIONS-ENG-CRO

He is currently under contract with Belgian side Gent until 2021, but a report from CalcioMercato has suggested the 28-year-old could be nearing a Premier League switch, with his performances in goal for Croatia attracting the attention of many English clubs.

Aside from the Eagles' interest, Watford are rumoured to be considering a move and Kalinic nearly completed a switch to Championship side Aston Villa back in 2016, but was denied a work permit.

Palace did buy themselves a keeper in the summer, with Vicente Guaita arriving from Getafe, but he has failed to impress, and is unable to wrestle the number 1 spot from Wayne Hennessey.

Roy Hodgson's side could be forgiven for looking for a new goalkeeper as they remain in Premier League relegation trouble. The Eagles are currently 16th and are winless in the league since September, when they beat Huddersfield 1-0.

The Eagle's fixtures do not ease up after the international break however, as their next game is a tough trip to Old Trafford to take on Jose Mourinho's Manchester United. 

After the tricky trip to Manchester, the Eagles have a crucial game against Burnley at home, and then away against arch-rivals Brighton.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)