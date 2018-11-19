Denmark to Start Recently Recovered Spurs Ace Eriksen Despite Already Topping Nations League Group

Denmark are preparing to field Tottenham Hotspurs' Christian Eriksen in their dead rubber clash against the Republic of Ireland on Monday evening, despite the player's recent fitness issues.

The Scandinavian nation surged their way to the top of Group B4 on Friday evening, as their win over Wales saw them top the group with a game to spare - earning promotion to the A tier along with an automatic play-off spot for Euro 2020, if they are unable to book their spot via the upcoming qualification process.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, Denmark are still planning on fielding a full strength side to round off the competition in style, and their manager Åge Hareide said: "Christian (Eriksen) will play from the start tomorrow. The intention is that he's going to play. In this case, we have to sort of nurse him as much as possible. That means he probably won't be staying on for 90 minutes."

The set-piece wizard has only made six Premier League starts for his club this season, with general fatigue and a stomach injury being cited as the reason behind his absences. Spurs fans are likely to be unimpressed to hear that one of their key players is being needlessly fielded, especially with key matches against the likes of Chelsea, Inter, and Arsenal all on the horizon.

Despite not signing a single player in the summer transfer window, Spurs have made a solid start to the 2018/19 league campaign, and currently sit in fourth place - just five points off current leaders Manchester City. Eriksen's ability to provide assists and goals proved invaluable last season, and his manager Mauricio Pochettino will be eager to have him back to full fitness.

Meanwhile, Spurs defender Ben Davies has claimed that his teammate Moussa Sissoko should be praised for defying his critics and making a strong start to the season, The former Newcastle United man has struggled to find form since moving to Spurs in 2016, but Davies contended that the Frenchman's tireless work-rate has been invaluable to the team in recent weeks.