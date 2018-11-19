Fabinho's Wife Shoots Down Rumours of January Exit With Hilarious Tweet

Liverpool's Fabinho has been linked with a January exit just months after joining the club, but if his wife Rebeca's Twitter account is anything to go by, it seems as if the Tavares household is just as tired of the rumours as Liverpool fans are.

Talk last week of a potential loan switch to Milan was followed up by paper talk that Liverpool could be set to offload the midfielder in order to raise funds for a big money move for Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic.

The rumours, while unacknowledged by the club or player, stem from the fact that it took the midfielder eight matches to make his Premier League debut after his big money move from Monaco in the summer.

Given that he started, and finished, the three league matches prior to the rumours coming out, most level-headed fans were quick to file the rumours under 'unlikely'.

It's a sentiment which seems to be echoed by Rebeca, who was responding when asked by Reds fan site 'Anything Liverpool' to respond to a tabloid story on the Brazil international.

Liverpool prepared to sell Fabinho to fund £70m Christian Pulisic move https://t.co/VRMH2YXK7K pic.twitter.com/8Wz9r0bJQB — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) November 18, 2018

Responding with an un-captioned gif that you'd likely find under 'eye roll,' the implication seems to be that the rumours are somewhat flimsy, and while it's hardly concrete proof that the Brazilian is staying put, it's another factor that points to the 25-year-old being happy at Liverpool.

After a prolonged spell on the sidelines, injuries to Naby Keita and Jordan Henderson necessitated Fabinho's eventual inclusion in the first team, and he has taken the opportunity, missing only the shock 2-0 defeat away to Red Star Belgrade since his full debut.

He most recently started in the 2-0 victory over Fulham last weekend, and is expected to play a key role over the Christmas period as Liverpool look to sustain a Premier League title challenge.

That is, of course, unless he and his wife are in for a surprise, and Liverpool decide to get rid.