The Netherlands is a win or draw away from sealing a surprise berth in the first UEFA Nations League semifinals, but there's a tall hill still to climb.

The Dutch can secure first place in League A Group 1 with a result in Germany, when the two European powers meet in their group finale. By virtue of a 2-0 win over France last week, the Netherlands pulled within a point of the reigning World Cup champions for first place in the group. The Oranje, who missed Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, hold the tiebreaker, meaning a draw vs. Germany in Gelsenkirchen would do the trick and secure the final spot next summer along with England, Portugal and Switzerland.

Should Germany, which has already been relegated to League B and sealed a last-place finish, win, it would send France to the semifinals. Earlier in the competition, the Netherlands pulled off an impressive 3-0 victory over Germany at home.

Germany came out looking to strike immediately, with Thilo Kehrer being sprung down the right-hand side before he fired a powerful shot wide of Jasper Cillessen's net in the opening minute.

Germany didn't have to wait much longer to take the lead. Timo Werner hit a volley off the bounce after heading Serge Gnabry's outside-of-the-boot assist to himself, giving Germany a 1-0 edge in the ninth minute.

Just a fantastic strike from Timo Werner (via @UnivisionSports) pic.twitter.com/RT2pEnXrdy — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) November 19, 2018

The Netherlands looked to strike back after winning a free kick 20 yards from goal, but Memphis Depay had his initial kick blocked by the wall and his follow-up effort off the rebound denied as well, keeping Germany ahead.

On the other end, Leroy Sane doubled the lead for the hosts. Toni Kroos picked out the Man City star with a deep ball from the midfield, and after recovering to regain complete control, Sane had a deflected, low chance beat Cillessen to make it 2-0 in the 19th minute.

Leroy Sane gets the goal, but how about the ball from Toni Kroos? 2-0 Germany (via @UnivisionSports) pic.twitter.com/d774enKuvQ — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) November 19, 2018

Gnabry nearly made it 3-0 in the 40th minute, with his glancing header after a near-post run bouncing just wide of the far post after beating Cillessen.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

🦁 | De opstelling! Kenny Tete en Quincy Promes staan aan de aftrap tegen Duitsland.#DUINED pic.twitter.com/q6K4yA3cW9 — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) November 19, 2018

The Nations League group stage concludes Tuesday, with Portugal and Poland wrapping up play in League A. The Portuguese, without Cristiano Ronaldo, have already secured their semifinal place, while Poland will be joining Germany in going down to League B for the next competition.