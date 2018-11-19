Highly-Rated Turkish Defender Reveals His 'Dream' Is to Play for Liverpool

Bursaspor central defender Ertugrul Ersoy has revealed he has a 'dream' of one day playing for Liverpool.

The 21-year old is already captain of his club side and has become a full international for Turkey - but is set on achieving bigger things.

Speaking to Turkish news outlet Sabah, Ersoy admitted that 'everyone has a dream' in regards to his ambitions to play amongst Europe's elite. The youngster also revealed that it 'won't be easy' to move from Bursaspor to Liverpool, and that he may need to showcase his talents in the Bundesliga in order to enhance his growing reputation.

“Everyone has a dream and mine is to play for Liverpool in the future," the 21-year old said.

"Of course, it’s not easy to join Liverpool directly from Bursaspor but I hope I can show my abilities at another club in Europe before this move. The Bundesliga might be a good option.”

Ersoy may not be a household name in England yet - but is certainly making a name for himself in Turkey displaying his defensive skills and excellent array of passing.

The youngster has risen through the youth ranks with Bursaspor and has proven himself a worthy captain of the club. Since Ersoy was appointed as skipper in September, he has played every single minute in the Super Lig.

Bursaspor currently sit 12th in the table and have an excellent defensive record, conceding just 11 goals in 12 games - the third best in the division. Ersoy can be held partly responsible for this and it is no wonder the youngster is dreaming of playing in the Premier League after his rise in such a short period.

Ersoy only made his international debut last month, and was included in the squad for Turkey's Nations League matches this month.