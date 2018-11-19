Italian Report Claims Paul Pogba Has Said 'Yes' to a Potential Return to Juventus 'Family'

Paul Pogba has been linked with yet another move from Manchester United, as reports in Italy claim that the midfielder is keen on a return to his Juventus 'family.'

Pogba returned to United in 2016 for just short of £100m after establishing himself as one of the best midfielders on the planet in a four year spell at Juventus, after being allowed to join for free in 2012.

Etsuo Hara/GettyImages

Despite winning the World Cup with France in the summer, however, his Premier League tenure has been turbulent, marred by inconsistent performances and reports of frequent rifts with manager Jose Mourinho (though Pogba's agent claimed that all is well between his client and United's manager earlier this month).

And it's this 'cold' relationship that Corrierre dello Sport have picked up on, reporting that despite official statements, the 25-year-old is prepared to swap Manchester for Turin for a second time in search of the 'family' atmosphere he enjoyed at Juventus.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

The headline goes as far as to claim that Pogba has said 'yes' to a potential move, and in the later paragraphs explains that the general vibe coming out of Old Trafford is that he is 'strongly tempted' to leave England - with a potential move on the cards as early as January.

Juventus reportedly see him as the answer to their midfield troubles, and would be keen to welcome him back despite failing to hit the heights of his days in Serie A in the two years since his departure.

AFP/GettyImages

Emre Can is out for an indefinite period with injury, and new rules introduced by UEFA this season would allow Pogba to play for Juventus in the Champions League despite already having appeared for United in the competition - both factors the Italian champions are reported to be considering as they mull over a big money move for Pogba.