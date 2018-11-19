Juventus Eyeing January Move for Young Benfica Starlet as Old Lady Look to Reinforce Backline

Juventus have made Rúben Dias their number one target ahead of the January transfer window, as they seek to strengthen their options at the centre of defence.

The 21-year-old featured for Portugal in their UEFA Nations League match against Italy on Saturday, keeping a clean sheet in a goalless draw that put his nation through to the competition's final four. Dias has also impressed for his club side Benfica in the The Primeira Liga, making ten starts for the Portuguese side and an additional three in the Champions League.

VI-Images/GettyImages

A report from Portuguese newspaper Record claims that Juve have been keeping an eye on the defender, and that they had scouts present at San Siro to watch Dias.

The Italian champions currently have four centre-backs moving beyond their peak in terms of age, with Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Andrea Bazargli and Medhi Benatia all now north of 30.

Dias could be seen as a more youthful option by The Old Lady and his ability on the ball, as well as his defensive prowess off it, are attributes that fit in well with Massimiliano Allegri's side.

Chiellini + Bonucci + Benatia. So Ruben Dias would be the next Rugani, but with no rumours of coming to the Premier League. Any centre back linked with Juventus at the moment is not necessarily a good thing. And as I said before, I don't think he will leave till the summer — Football Index Portugal (@NunoGouveia101) November 19, 2018

The Serie A leaders could, however, find that Benfica are in a strong position to keep their player, as Dias recently signed a contract extension with the club that runs up to 2023. That deal does contain a release clause worth €60m though, and triggering it would enable a move to Turin.





Allegri's men will hope to not only strengthen their side in January, but also their grip on the Serie A title race when they return to action against SPAL on Saturday evening.