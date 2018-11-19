Liverpool Fans Rejoice After Stunning Performance From Star Player During International Duty

Switzerland pulled of a remarkable 5-2 win over Belgium in the Nations League during their most recent international fixture. Coming from two goals down, the Swiss managed to secure a spot in the tournament's semi-final stages with the impressive comeback perfomance.

At the heart of all things good for the Swiss on the day was Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri. The diminutive player may not have scored but his contributions were certainly not missed by the fans of his club side.

The Reds faithful to took to twitter to express their delight over the player's fine performance.

Shaqiri masterclass, sending Switzerland to the semis — Archie (@Archie_LFC_) November 18, 2018

And now some Shaqiri magic to help set up a fifth goal for Switzerland. What a performance. — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) November 18, 2018

Shaqiri absolutely balling for Switzerland earlier — Legend Eski ( Matt ) (@LegendEskimoBoy) November 18, 2018

Belgium have been torn apart by Switzerland and Shaqiri — Kenny💮 (@IngeniousUncle) November 18, 2018

Switzerland make it 5-2. The skill from Shaqiri to set the play up for the goal is sublime. — John Paul Walsh 🗽 (@jpwred316) November 18, 2018

The 27-year-old claimed two assists in the game where his teammate Haris Seferovic managed a hat trick after an early double from Thorgan Hazard had seemingly put Belgium out of reach.





Shaqiri went on to contribute to a third goal as well with a wonderful back-heel pass which set up the cross for Seferovic's third of the night.

Xherdan Shaqiri vs Belgium (5-2)



87% passing

4 chances created - most for Switzerland

2 assists

6/6 dribbles - most on the pitch

2 interceptions



Unstoppable right now 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vayOatZKvZ — James Carden🔥 (@J1mzoR) November 19, 2018

Belgium were just ranked #1 but Shaqiri and Switzerland thought otherwise 💯💯 — Mark Muga (@MarkMuga9) November 18, 2018

Liverpool next travel to Watford in the Premier League before their massive Champions league clash with French giants PSG. No doubt Jurgen Klopp will need the best from his Swiss star if Liverpool want to continue their great start to the season so far.