Liverpool Fans Rejoice After Stunning Performance From Star Player During International Duty

By 90Min
November 19, 2018

Switzerland pulled of a remarkable 5-2 win over Belgium in the Nations League during their most recent international fixture. Coming from two goals down, the Swiss managed to secure a spot in the tournament's semi-final stages with the impressive comeback perfomance.

At the heart of all things good for the Swiss on the day was Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri. The diminutive player may not have scored but his contributions were certainly not missed by the fans of his club side.

The Reds faithful to took to twitter to express their delight over the player's fine performance. 

The 27-year-old claimed two assists in the game where his teammate Haris Seferovic managed a hat trick after an early double from Thorgan Hazard had seemingly put Belgium out of reach.


Shaqiri went on to contribute to a third goal as well with a wonderful back-heel pass which set up the cross for Seferovic's third of the night. 

Liverpool next travel to Watford in the Premier League before their massive Champions league clash with French giants PSG. No doubt Jurgen Klopp will need the best from his Swiss star if Liverpool want to continue their great start to the season so far.

