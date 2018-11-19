Man Utd Hope to Have Pogba & Martial Back for Crystal Palace After Duo Withdrew From France Squad

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly targeting a 'swift return' to action after the international break after injury forced him to withdraw from France's squad, having also earlier missed the Manchester derby.

United's next game comes on Saturday as Crystal Palace visit Old Trafford in the Premier League, with Pogba seemingly hopeful of being fit enough to play.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

According to the Evening Standard, Pogba 'does not expect to be sidelined for long', while the United medical department are also said not to consider his thigh problem serious.

United are said to have similar hopes for Anthony Martial after the forward had to leave the France squad injured after his recent club form had earned him a first recall in eight months.

Martial has scored six goals in his last five Premier League appearances, accounting for just over half of the 10 league goals United have scored as a whole team during that time.

Pogba's last appearance in a United shirt came in the impressive 2-1 away win over former club Juventus in the Champions League at the start of the month. The team subsequently missed his presence in midfield when they were outplayed by City a few days later.

Left-back Luke Shaw is one player who definitely won't be involved when Palace arrive in Manchester at the weekend after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season in the Manchester derby and being hit with a one-game suspension.

As things stand, United have several other doubts for the game, including Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini. Victor Lindelof has suffered with illness during the international break, forcing him to be substituted in Sweden's win over Turkey.