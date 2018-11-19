Man Utd 'Keeping Tabs' on Brighton Defender Lewis Dunk Ahead of January Window

Manchester United are, according to a report, at least, planning a surprise move for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk during the January transfer window

Central defender Dunk made his England debut on Thursday when Gareth Southgate's men defeated USA 3-0 in a friendly at Wembley.

Now, the Express are claiming that Mourinho is keeping tabs on the 26-year-old as he aims to strengthen his leaky defence during the winter transfer window.

It is said United are confident of tempting Dunk away from the Amex Stadium despite the fact the hard-hitting defender signed a contract extension until 2023 last month.

Dunk helped his boyhood club earn promotion to the Premier League in 2017, and subsequently, helped Chris Hughton's side maintain their status in England's top-flight last season.

Over the course of this campaign, Brighton have kept three clean sheets from their 11 Premier League matches as they currently sit in the bottom half of the table.

By contrast, United have conceded 21 goals from their 12 league games this term, eight more goals than Brighton and 16 more goals than neighbours and current league leaders Manchester City.

The likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof have all played at the heart of United's defence this season. Added with that, when Mourinho has opted to play a back three, he has at times decided to pick a specialist midfielder to play in defence.

The Old Trafford club currently sit outside of the top-six after suffering a 3-1 defeat at Manchester City prior to the international break.