Martin Keown Raves About 'Graceful' Liverpool Youngster Following England Win

Premier League great Martin Keown has praised the 'graceful' performance of Liverpool youngster Joe Gomez after he helped England beat Croatia in the UEFA Nations League.

The 21-year-old played at the heart of England's defence on Sunday as Gareth Southgate's men scored two late goals to book their place in the finals of the newly-formed competition.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Joe Gomez (21) vs Croatia:



92 touches

69/84 passes

6/10 long balls

5/6 aerial duels

2 key passes

1/1 dribble

1 shot blocked



Donning England white or Liverpool red, Gomez has been an assured defensive presence throughout this season. pic.twitter.com/Gsj6LnVqwU — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) November 18, 2018

World Cup runners-up Croatia were on course to secure all three points at Wembley before Gomez's long throw 12 minutes from time, which led to Jesse Lingard's goal, started the home side's comeback.

Former Arsenal defender Keown spoke highly of Gomez after the win, pointing out what the Charlton academy product did so well during the game.

"Everything he does is so graceful that it almost looks set to music," Keown wrote in the Daily Mail. "Stepped in with the ball well and brilliant long throw for the equaliser."

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Gomez has been a regular under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool this season, playing 15 matches in all competitions, helping the Merseyside club to an impressive eight clean sheets.

There have been occasions when Gomez's club manager has utilised him as a right-back, but for the majority, he has played alongside Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the club's defence.

The Reds are one of three teams yet to taste defeat in the Premier League this season, with leaders Manchester City and third-placed Chelsea still unbeaten from their opening 12 matches.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

After the international break, Klopp's men will take on this seasons surprise packages Watford on Saturday before travelling to France four days later for a crucial Champions League encounter with PSG.