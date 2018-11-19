Milan Set to Stage Daring Move for Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas as Injury Problems Mount

AC Milan want Cesc Fabregas to be their marquee signing in January and have already been in contact with the Chelsea midfielder's representatives, according to reports in Italy.

I Rossoneri are planning to make two to three major signings at the start of 2019 to address their long-term injury concerns, with Leonardo and Paolo Maldini already exploring options.

Midfielders Giacomo Bonaventura and Lucas Biglia have both been ruled out until 2019 so Gennaro Gattuso is in serious need of reinforcements in that area.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

According to Calciomercato, Leonardo has been in contact with Fabregas' intermediaries about the possibility of a transfer. The Spaniard's contract expires next summer so Milan will be free to negotiate a free transfer from January onwards.





Speaking last month, Fabregas said that he was keen to stay at Chelsea - but admitted that there had been no progress in contract talks with the club.

"To be the honest the club has not said anything. At the end of the day I have eight months left and at the moment I’m gone," he said.

West Ham and Manchester United have been previously linked https://t.co/iMG50GWSpW — ChelseaPro (@ChelseaPro) November 18, 2018

"But I’d love to stay at the club. I’ve been very happy for the last four years and a half. I feel I still have a lot of football left in me but it is now up to the club."

Zenit midfielder Leandro Paredes and Celta Vigo's Stanislav Lobotka have also been earmarked as potential targets for Milan in January, but their contracts don't expire until 2021 and 2023 respectively.

Fabregas is Milan's preferred option, but wages could prove a stumbling block. The threat of Financial Fair Play looms over Milan, who cannot afford to fall foul of the rules again.