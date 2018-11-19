Olivier Giroud Admits He'll Fight for His Place at Chelsea Despite Lack of Playing Time

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has dismissed any rumours linking the Frenchman with a move away from Stamford Bridge, insisting he is 'going to fight' for a starting berth in the team.

The ex-Arsenal man has only started four matches in the Premier League this campaign, and is still yet to score. New boss Maurizio Sarri has preferred to start Spaniard Alvaro Morata upfront, with the Italian manager opting to choose only one striker in his 'Sarri-ball' system.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The striker told French news outlet Telefoot, via Sky Sports "Would I have to consider a departure to keep my place in the national team? I feel like it is as if we are where we were several months ago when I was being asked the same questions before the World Cup."





Giroud is out-of-contract in the summer and is yet to agree terms on a new deal with the London side, but did not appear too worried.

He added: "Today I am calm, happy with this World Cup title. I don't need to put myself under more pressure than that. Of course, I am a competitor and I would like more playing time. But I am in a very big club, with very big players."

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Despite the Frenchman's lack of playing time, he displayed no signs of a lack of motivation to regain his position in Chelsea's starting XI.

"I am going to fight and for the moment, it is not a question about seeking a departure. I am going to stick in there and do not expect me to give up," he said.

The 32-year-old recently scored his first goal of the season in a 1-0 away victory against BATE Borisov and will be hoping that can kick-start his Premier League season after the international break.