Real Madrid Hold Preliminary Discussions With Corinthians Over Hot Prospect Pedrinho

Real Madrid are lining up a move for Corinthians midfielder Pedrinho as they prepare to raid the South American market once more.

Los Blancos signed Vinicius Junior from Flamengo in the summer, with his fellow Brazilian Rodrygo Goes having agreed to join from Santos next year.

The Argentine midfielder Exequiel Palacios, who plays for River Plate, is believed to be nearing a move to the Santiago Bernabeu as well, with an announcement expected after next weekend's Copa Libertadores final second leg.

EITAN ABRAMOVICH/GettyImages

Now Marca is reporting that a meeting was held between Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and his Corinthians counterpart Andres Sanchez in the Spanish capital.

Naturally, the content of the meeting was kept private, but the media are in no doubt that Pedrinho was the main topic of conversation.

The 20-year-old's release clause is set at $50m (€43.7m), which is a similar fee to the rest of Real Madrid's South American cohort.

A bidding war could yet materialise between Madrid and their arch-rivals Barcelona, who were mentioned in connection with Pedrinho two months ago.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

Sanchez also met with Brazil legend and Real Valladolid chairman Ronaldo during his visit to Spain, sparking rumours that Pedrinho could be sent on loan to Valladolid after joining Madrid.





Pedrinho's versatility is one of the qualities which makes him so sought-after. He can play anywhere across midfield but his preferred position is on the right wing. Despite his young years, Pedrinho has already established himself as one of the first names on the Corinthians team sheet. His last game against Cruzeiro was his 50th senior appearance.