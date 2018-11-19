Report Confirms Why Fabian Schar Didn't Play for Switzerland in Win Over Belgium

Those of a Newcastle persuasion will have been concerned during the week when Fabian Schar was omitted from the Switzerland squad for the win over Belgium - but his absence was due to a suspension, and not an injury, as some feared.

The centre-back, who signed for the St James' Park side from Deportivo la Coruna in the summer, was missing from the squad, as Switzerland came back from two goals down to secure a stunning 5-2 Nations League victory over the highest ranked side in the world.

At 2-0 down, Switzerland needed four goals.



They scored five, including a Haris Seferovic hat-trick.



It's them now going to the Nations League finals, not Belgium.



Having been an outright starter for his country in recent months, his omission from the squad altogether had some concerned that he may have picked up an injury in training. Though in reality he was suspended due to the two bookings he had picked up in his previous three Nations League appearances.

With an injury recently sidelining captain Jamaal Lascelles, and the long-term absence of Florian Lejeune, the news that all is well with Schar will come as a welcome relief to Newcastle fans, who have watched the 26-year-old establish himself as an important player in recent weeks.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

With Lascelles going off injured at half-time in the 1-0 win over Watford, Schar entered proceedings, winning the man of the match award in the process.





He then followed it up with another impressive display in the win over Bournemouth last weekend, playing 90 minutes this time, as Newcastle secured back to back wins to climb to 14th in the Premier League.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He'll be disappointed to have had to sit out his country's famous victory - but the fact he is now likely to be fresh for Newcastle's trip to Burnley next week will only be seen as a major plus from the Magpies' perspective.