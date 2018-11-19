Video: Spurs Ace Eric Dier Delights Fans With Hilarious Barber Shop Prank Appearance

Tottenham Hotspur and England star Eric Dier took time out from his hectic footballing calendar to surprise fans at a London barber shop, where his cheeky pranks caused chaos on the shop floor.

In a promotional video for electric shaver manufacturers Braun, via Sport Bible, the midfielder was given a headset and seated in the back of the shop, where he gave the barber instructions to wind up his clients. The footballer's mischief didn't stop there, as he sneaked onto the shop floor to surprise the unsuspecting customers.

It was certainly a close shave for Dier and his England teammates on Sunday, as they came from a goal down to beat Croatia 2-1 in a UEFA Nations League epic.

The win saw England exact a bit of revenge on the side who knocked them out of the 2018 World Cup semi-final, and will now progress to the tournament knock-outs which are held in Portugal next summer.

On the domestic front, Dier's side Spurs have made a solid start to the season - diligently going about their business as Manchester City and Liverpool continue to garner the lion's share of media praise. 12 games deep into the season, the north London side are just five points adrift of league leaders City, and can certainly still be deemed as Premier League title contenders.

Meanwhile, Spurs fans are likely to be horrified by the news that Denmark are set to play Christian Eriksen against the Republic of Ireland on Monday evening, despite the player only recently recovering from injury. The Danes have already won their UEFA Nations League group with a game to spare, but still intend to field Eriksen against Martin O'Neill's side.