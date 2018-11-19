West Ham 'Remain Interested' in Signing £13m-Rated Inter Loanee Despite Being Rejected Twice

West Ham are targeting another move for Inter loanee Yann Karamoh, despite having seen two previous moves for the forward turned down.

Karamoh, currently on loan at French Ligue 1 side Girondins de Bordeaux, has been consistently linked with a move to the London Stadium over the past year. In June 2017, it was reported that the Hammers had an £8.7m bid rejected by former side Caen, before having a loan proposal blocked by the forward's current club, Inter.



Now, Tuttomercatoweb report that West Ham remain interested in signing Karamoh and have been keeping a close eye on his development whilst at Bordeaux.





The 20-year-old moved to France on a loan deal in the summer and has featured seven times in the league, with Premier League side Arsenal also reportedly keeping tabs on the winger's situation.

The report also suggests that having failed to seize his chance in Serie A with Inter , the Italian club will be open to selling Karamoh next summer for a fee in the region of £13m.





The Ivory Coast born French U21 international played just one full season in Ligue 1 with Caen's senior side before signing for Inter in the summer of 2017.



Having struggled to nail down a place with the Italians, Karamoh has seemingly rediscovered his form back in France and has alerted West Ham over his availability once more.