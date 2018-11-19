West Ham Settle Deal With Landlord to Increase London Stadium Capacity

West Ham United have finally settled a dispute with their Landlord E20 over the capacity at the London Stadium, after agreeing a deal enabling them to sell an extra 3,000 tickets for home games.

After a drawn out and expensive legal battle, expected to have cost both sides up to £2m in fees, the plans come as the first step in the club's aim to utilise the full 66,000 seater capacity of the London Stadium.

Having previously been limited to just 57,000 people, the Hammers will now immediately be permitted to hold 60,000 supporters, with the path to attaining the maximum capacity in the future now cleared, according to the club's official website.

This current increase, which is still subject to regulatory permissions, would earn the Irons the title of the largest capacity in London, and the second largest in the Premier League as a whole, behind only Manchester United's Old Trafford.

In a joint statement from E20 CEO Lyn Garner and West Ham's Vice Chairman Karen Brady, the pair declared: “West Ham United and E20 will now work together to maximise this magnificent Stadium for the benefit of fans, our community and the public purse.

"Both parties are fully committed to making the London Stadium the jewel in London’s crown that we all know it can be."

The club already boasted the most season ticket holders in the capital, and are hoping this new arrangement will make the Stadium a grander proposition for any potential naming rights partners.

