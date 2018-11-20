Arjen Robben Admits Bayern Munich Currently 'Not Good Enough' to Win Bundesliga Title

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben has admitted that the Bavarian club are 'not good enough' to win the Bundesliga title at the moment, following an indifferent start to the season under Niko Kovac.

Die Roten are currently fifth in the table, with their recent 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund meaning they're now seven points behind Lucien Favre's side after just 11 games.

Despite Bayern's dominance domestically in recent seasons, winning the last six Bundesliga

titles, Robben has admitted the team simply aren't performing well enough to think about a seventh consecutive league title.

Christian Kaspar-Bartke/GettyImages

"We are not allowed to talk about titles at the moment because we are just not good enough," said the Dutchman, as quoted by German publication Bild.

As a result of Bayern's recent form, the pressure has been mounting on Kovac in his first season at the helm, although Robben has defended the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss, suggesting that any manager would struggle being in charge at the Allianz Arena.

He added: "He is very, very ambitious and works hard, but you have to say clearly that being Bayern Munich coach is not easy."

7 – #Bayern have picked up just 8 points from their last 7 #Bundesliga games, and they have never come back from being 7 points behind the leader that late in the season. Crisis. #BVBFCB pic.twitter.com/vMwbHbqGnJ — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 10, 2018

While Robben is now 34 years old, he's still a key player for Bayern Munich, with the Dutch winger scoring three goals in eight Bundesliga appearances this season, although missed the recent defeat to Dortmund with a knee injury.

Bayern return to action this weekend following the recent international break, with Kovac's side hosting Fortuna Dusseldorf as they hope to keep within touching distance of Dortmund at the top of the table.