Arsenal Scouting System Set for Fresh Revamp as Former Wenger Ally Prepares to Leave

Arsenal's scouting revamp is set to continue this season, with the club's leading French scout and close ally of Arsene Wenger Gilles Grimandi leaving the club.

The arrival of former Borussia Dortmund recruitment expert Sven Mislintat exactly a year ago sparked a revamp of the Gunners' transfer process and, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lucas Torreira proving themselves valuable first team players already, fans are optimistic about the future guided by the German.

#Arsenal scout Gilles Grimandi says he's 'saddened' by ex players criticising Wenger & tells them to 'come and get your hands dirty. Today you only judge, but come help the club, you'll see it's not so simple' (L'Equipe) — Matt Spiro (@mattspiro) March 8, 2018

The Mail report that Grimandi will leave the club sooner rather than later, having been linked with Nice and AC Milan – where former Gunners chief executive Ivan Gazidis moved a couple of months ago – in recent weeks.

Despite the successes of Aubameyang and Torreira, some Arsenal signings since Mislintat's arrival have failed to convince. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Sokratis, both players the German knew from his time with them at Dortmund, have been disappointing – while Bernd Leno and Stephan Lichtsteiner have been hit and miss since arriving in the summer.

Teenager Matteo Guendouzi also arrived in the summer – likely the last major move with Grimandi's fingerprints on it – for £7m from Lorient, and has impressed in fits and starts after being thrown into the first team unexpectedly frequently.

Arsenal return from the international break with a Sunday afternoon game against Bournemouth this weekend, travelling to the south coast with a view to ending a run of three consecutive draws.

Unai Emery's side are undefeated in 16 games, but will have gone over a month without a Premier League win by the time Sunday rolls around, with their only victories in that time coming over Blackpool and Sporting in the Carabao Cup and Europa League respectively.