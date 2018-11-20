Christian Eriksen Denies Rumours of Spurs Exit But Concedes Contract Talks Are Still Ongoing

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has denied reports of a summer exit, but could not shed any further light on his ongoing contract negotiations with the club.

Eriksen has been on international duty for his native Denmark this week, for whom he is captain, playing all 90 minutes in the 2-1 victory over Wales that confirmed the Danes promotion to the top tier of the UEFA Nations League.



Soccrates Images/GettyImages

And, speaking to reporters following the proceeding stalemate against the Republic of Ireland, as quoted by the Daily Mail, the Dane rubbished rumours of an exit: "There are so many reports… Don't believe them, not from what I know anyway."

However, in less positive news for Spurs fans, the 26-year-old was unable to speak on any movements in his contractual situation with the club. His current £70,000-a-week deal is set to expire at the end of the 2019/20 season, and Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid have all been sniffing around his potential signature.



The playmaker was vocal about the situation regarding Tottenham's new stadium, proclaiming: "We have always been happy at Wembley.

"But of course, everyone wants to move into the new stadium. You can't move into a new stadium before it's finished, though.

"We just have to wait until it's properly done. We know when that time comes it will be exceptional. People are getting their hopes up that it will be sooner rather than later, but it takes time, we just need to be patient."

Turning his eye back to the club side of thing ahead of busy festive period, Eriksen admitted: "It's a big week but every month we have what you could call a "season-defining" period. These are big games against top sides and we have to be better than them. In the Champions League this is our last chance now to get through"

As for their upcoming London derby in the Premier League, he declared: "Against Chelsea we have to stay up with those teams who are still unbeaten, so we have to approach that with the right mentality, to win the game."