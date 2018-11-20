'Entirely False': Napoli Threaten Legal Action as Gli Azzurri Deny Jonathan De Guzman Allegations

Napoli have released a statement denouncing the explosive assertions made by their former player Jonathan de Guzman regarding his treatment at the club during a three-year spell between 2014 and 2017.

The 31-year-old, who had played for Feyenoord, Villarreal and Swansea among others before his move to Naples in July 2014, made several damning accusations aimed at the club in an in-depth interview with de Volkskrant.

After a bright start in Italy following a successful World Cup in Brazil, De Guzman alleges that he found a slight lump in his lower stomach in March 2015 and went straight to the club's doctor, Alfonso De Nicola. The Italian couldn't diagnose it, but when the pain continued throughout the summer, refused to allow the player to consult another doctor.

With the pain refusing to subside, and his fitness suffering, an eked out feud began between the two parties, with Napoli pushing for him to leave and the now Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder insisting on staying for his recuperation. This ultimately culminated in the club's Sporting Director, Cristiano Giuntoli, throwing a punch at De Guzman.

However, that was the Dutchman's side of the story, and on Tuesday the Serie A side released an official statement decrying the reports, declaring: "In response to recent comments made by Jonathan de Guzman to Dutch newspaper de Volkskrant, SSC Napoli would like to stress that his version of the events in question, which took place over three years ago, is entirely false.

THREAD: Remember Jonathan de Guzman? Played for Feyenoord, multiple other clubs, a while at Swansea, and was then bought by Napoli in 2014 after a fantastic World Cup with the Netherlands. This is the insane story of the past 3 years of his career. https://t.co/YsCHPtb8Aa — Bloemy (@ybthebest) November 17, 2018

"The club reserves the right to protect its image and that of its employees via the appropriate legal channels."

After making just 36 appearances for Gli Azzurri over his three years there, which were interspersed with temporary spells at Chievoverona and Carpi, De Guzman has now made the same amount of outings in a Frankfurt shirt in less than a season and a half.

