Former West Ham Star Marlon Harewood Urges Irons to Sign Another Striker in January

By 90Min
November 20, 2018

Former West Ham striker Marlon Harewood believes his old club must sign another forward in the upcoming January transfer window to provide competition for attacking positions.

With Andy Carroll receiving ankle surgery in the summer and Lucas Perez being out of favour, the Hammers have been desperately short of attacking prowess this term and Harewood has advised them to strengthen in the winter window.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Marko Arnautovic was used in a central position last season under David Moyes and has retained that role this term, leading the line exceptionally well for Manuel Pellegrini's side and scoring five league goals already this campaign.

However, former Aston Villa forward Harewood has insisted that recruiting another striker will provide the Austrian with some healthy competition and improve him personally as well as the squad as a whole.

Huddersfield Town v West Ham United - Premier League

“Arnautovic needs some help, another striker. Andy Carroll’s back fit so that will be a massive plus for the lads. So I would have said a striker, in that sense, just to put pressure on all the strikers to try and do well,” he told LOVE SPORT Radio


West Ham currently find themselves 13th in the league and just four points above the relegation zone. Having already lost summer signing Andriy Yarmolenko to injury earlier this season, Pellegrini has little to choose from when it comes to attacking players.

The imminent return of Carroll will provide the squad with a much needed boost, however keeping Arnautovic fit and bringing in back up for the Austrian could be key to a successful season at the London Stadium.

