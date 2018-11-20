The U.S. men's national team closes its 2018 slate against Italy in a friendly being played at a neutral site in Genk, Belgium.

The two 2018 World Cup spectators have brought rather young and inexperienced squads to the match, with both turning the pages at their own paces after a massive qualifying failure.

Italy, which has been under the guidance of manager Roberto Mancini since May, just wrapped up a second-place group finish in the UEFA Nations League's League A behind Portugal and will look to see more from youngsters such as Sandro Tonali, Federico Chiesa and Moise Kean.

The U.S., meanwhile, is 3-4-4 under interim manager Dave Sarachan over the last 12 months and is fresh off a 3-0 loss to England at Wembley Stadium last week. The match marked Christian Pulisic's second appearance since World Cup qualifying failure and his first since May. Pulisic, who is donning the captain's armband for the first time, is the lone holdover to start vs. Italy, with Sarachan making 10 changes to the XI and opting for a 3-5-2 formation.

U.S. goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, who plays his club soccer a couple hours away in Bruges, was called into action early when Federico Chiesa was played in behind left wingback Shaq Moore. Horvath came up with the save in the third minute, denying Fiorentina's rising star.

Italy continued to command possessoin, and Chiesa threatened again a few minutes later, pulling a shot by the far post.

Domenico Berardi came close to scoring next, snapping a header from the center off a box after a Chiesa cross wide of the right post.

The USA's first moment of danger didn't come until the 15th minute, when Pulisic got in behind racing down the left-hand side and fired in a cross aimed for Josh Sargent, only to have it cleared to safety.

Italy retook control after that and nearly scored in the 18th minute off a set piece. Stefano Sensi, making his Azzurri debut, served in a great ball for veteran Leonardo Bonucci, who had beaten Walker Zimmerman to the spot. Horvath made the point-blank save off the header, though, keeping the game scoreless.

17' ¡HORVAAAAAAT! 🙌🏼🙌🏼



Excelente reacción del portero (y un poquito de error de Bonucci) y se salva @ussoccer_mnt 😨😨😨



🔴 Sigue el @azzurri 🇮🇹 vs @ussoccer_mnt 🇺🇸 EN VIVO por @UniMas y https://t.co/b44IEDs5sE pic.twitter.com/HtdRA6hT9v — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) November 20, 2018

It was then Chiesa's turn once again to cause some trouble, sending in another teasing ball from the right side that Emerson Palmieri headed well over the bar in the 22nd minute.

Some 16 minutes later, Berardi forced Horvath into his third save of the night off a curving, dipping blast from long range, which the goalkeeper managed to get a fingertip on to make sure it sailed over the bar. Horvath was at it again in the 44th minute, managing to parry away a dangerous free kick from the left by Marco Verratti, one that whizzed through the area and toward the goal mouth before Horvath was able to react quickly and make the save.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for the match:

Average age: 22 years and 71 days.



Today's #USMNT XI vs. 🇮🇹 is the youngest in the modern era. » https://t.co/WJRcCaI8R4 pic.twitter.com/bq3gyI3raZ — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) November 20, 2018

Here are the rosters for both teams:

Italy

GOALKEEPERS: Alessio Cragno (Cagliari), Gianluigi Donnaurumma (AC Milan), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino)

DEFENDERS: Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Cristiano Biraghi (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus), Gianluca Manchini (Atalanta), Emerson Palmieri (Chelsea), Daniele Rugani (Juventus)

MIDFIELDERS: Nicolò Barella (Cagliari), Roberto Gagliardini (Inter Milan), Vincenzo Grifo (Hoffenheim), Stefano Sensi (Sassuolo), Sandro Tonali (Brescia), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

FORWARDS: Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Moise Kean (Juventus), Kevin Lasagna (Udinese), Leonardo Pavoletti (Cagliari), Matteo Politano (Inter Milan)

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge), Jonathan Klinsmann (Hertha Berlin)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Swansea City), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Nantes), Shaq Moore (Reus Deportiu), Jorge Villafaña (Portland Timbers), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Romain Gall (Malmo), Julian Green (Greuther Fürth), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew), Tim Weah (PSG)

FORWARDS: Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), Bobby Wood (Hannover 96)