John Aldridge Claims Christian Pulisic Would Be Ideal Replacement for Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge believes USA international Christian Pulisic can be the Reds' true replacement for Philippe Coutinho, and has tipped his old side to make a move for the player.

Coutinho left Liverpool to join Barcelona last January and the Anfield side haven't really replaced his presence in the team. Although they haven't struggled since the midfielder left, Liverpool have lacked Coutinho's technical ability and creative flair in midfield at times.

Aldridge believes Borussia Dortmund's young American Pulisic is the answer to replacing the Brazilian.

Aldridge wrote in the Liverpool Echo: "Christian Pulisic would be a fantastic signing for Liverpool. I know Borussia Dortmund have said he's not for sale in January but next summer he will only have a year left on his contract.

"Pulisic has got pace and he would certainly fit our style. With the way he picks the ball up and goes past players, he's a Coutinho-type.





"Klopp has said he doesn't intend to add to the squad in January. If that proves to be right then we need those who have been on the fringes so far to step up."

Aldridge also said he was 'impressed' with Pulisic when he saw Liverpool play Dortmund in pre-season and Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are understood to be big fans of the American too, having previously bid £11m for his signature in the summer of 2016.





The 20-year-old is in good form having scored three and assisted two in his 12 appearances for high flying Dortmund so far this season.

Dortmund have publicly stated that Pulisic is not for sale in January. However, come the summer the scenario may change, considering his contract enters its final year.

When speaking to Kicker, Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc said: “We have known these rumours for many years. We are planning with him at least until the end of the season. We will need Christian significantly."