Juventus Step Up Interest in Manchester United Striker Marcus Rashford

Juventus have compiled a dossier on Marcus Rashford as they continue to assess the possibility of signing the Manchester United striker.

The Italian champions are compiling a list of prospective transfer targets for next summer and Rashford is on the list. He has many admirers in Turin and they believe he would be a valuable addition to their forward line.

According to the Times, Juventus officials have been making discreet checks on Rashford's background and character to determine if he would be well-suited to the club.

Juventus step up interest in signing Marcus Rashford from Manchester United, reports @_pauljoyce https://t.co/Om8kWpiEdP — Times Sport (@TimesSport) November 19, 2018

Rashford played the full 90 minutes against Juventus at Old Trafford in the Champions League last month, before coming on as a second half substitute in United's 2-1 win at the Allianz Stadium two weeks ago.

Rashford is under contract until 2020 and United have the option to extend that by another year, but they must convince the 21-year-old that he will have a key part to play moving forwards.

He has started just five Premier League games this season and is yet to play 90 minutes in a centre forward role, with Jose Mourinho appearing to prefer Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Rashford has scored more goals in an England shirt than a United one since the start of the season. He has three for England but only two for United, one of which was a last-minute winner at Bournemouth.

The success of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson in the Bundesliga has shown that young English players can be well-served by moving abroad, and Rashford may be tempted to follow in their footsteps in search of game time.