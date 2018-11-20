Juventus Step Up Interest in Manchester United Striker Marcus Rashford

By 90Min
November 20, 2018

Juventus have compiled a dossier on Marcus Rashford as they continue to assess the possibility of signing the Manchester United striker.

The Italian champions are compiling a list of prospective transfer targets for next summer and Rashford is on the list. He has many admirers in Turin and they believe he would be a valuable addition to their forward line.

According to the Times, Juventus officials have been making discreet checks on Rashford's background and character to determine if he would be well-suited to the club.

Rashford played the full 90 minutes against Juventus at Old Trafford in the Champions League last month, before coming on as a second half substitute in United's 2-1 win at the Allianz Stadium two weeks ago.

Rashford is under contract until 2020 and United have the option to extend that by another year, but they must convince the 21-year-old that he will have a key part to play moving forwards.

He has started just five Premier League games this season and is yet to play 90 minutes in a centre forward role, with Jose Mourinho appearing to prefer Romelu Lukaku and Anthony Martial.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Rashford has scored more goals in an England shirt than a United one since the start of the season. He has three for England but only two for United, one of which was a last-minute winner at Bournemouth.

The success of Jadon Sancho and Reiss Nelson in the Bundesliga has shown that young English players can be well-served by moving abroad, and Rashford may be tempted to follow in their footsteps in search of game time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)