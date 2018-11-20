Nashville's MLS expansion team doesn't yet have a name, but it has its first player.

Daniel Rios, who starred on loan from Chivas Guadalajara with USL's North Carolina FC last season, is the club's first signing, it announced on Tuesday. Nashville won't begin play in MLS until 2020, and Rios will go on loan to USL's Nashville SC until the inaugural MLS campaign.

“Signing Daniel as our first MLS player shows our commitment to put a talented, diverse and exciting team on the field from day one of this franchise,” Nashville club CEO Ian Ayre said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming him to the club and to seeing him play his part in our Major League Soccer ambitions.”

The 23-year-old Rios scored 20 goals in USL last season, tied for second in the league behind Louisville City's Cameron Lancaster (26).

“Daniel is the first of many players we will bring to the MLS roster,” said Nashville MLS GM Mike Jacobs. “He has real potential, and we are looking forward to continuing his development over the next 12 months ahead of our entry into Major League Soccer. He is exactly the type of young, exciting talent we have in mind, scoring 20 goals with North Carolina FC and a successful career as a Mexican youth international.”