Real Madrid Set to Offer Maligned Goalkeeper Keylor Navas New Bumper Contract

Real Madrid look set to offer out of favour goalkeeper Keylor Navas an unlikely contract extension, which would keep him in the Spanish capital until 2021.

After starring in three consecutive Champions League successes for Los Blancos, the Costa Rican has been usurped by summer signing Thibaut Courtois in between the sticks. He has thus been reduced to minimal minutes in the Copa del Rey and Europe this campaign, and hasn't played in La Liga since August.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

However, according to Spanish publication ABC, Florentino Perez is still keen to hand Navas a one year contract extension, to bat away any potential suitors for the immediate future.



The custodain's current deal is set to expire in June 2020, but this mooted renewal would keep him on the books until the following summer, as well as increasing his annual wage from around €4m to €5m.

This is because Perez is desperate to have two world class keepers in his squad, and has deemed 19-year-old Andriy Lunin, who is currently on loan at Leganes, not yet ready to take up the back up mantle.

Navas' representatives have been shopping their client around Europe in recent times, and had hoped that a possible switch to Juventus was on the cards. However, the Old Lady rejected the chance to sign the 32-year-old, instead choosing to keep faith with Wojciech Szczęsny and Mattia Perin.

Having said that, it is understood that despite his frustration with his current role, Navas is keen to stay in Madrid, and will likely sign the new deal by the end of the year.

